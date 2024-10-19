Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.900 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.900 and was sold at Rs.281,800 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 280,900 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.772 to Rs.241,598 from Rs.

240,826 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 221,465 from Rs. 220,758, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs.3,150 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,700.62.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,721 from $2,612, the Association reported.

