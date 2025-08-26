Gold Prices Up By Rs.900 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.900 and was traded at Rs.360,700 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs359,800 the previous day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.772 to Rs.309,242 from Rs.
308,470 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs.708 to Rs283,482 from Rs 282,774.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.4,121 and Rs 3,533 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $3,380 from $3,371. However, the rates of silver in international market remained unchanged at $38.88, the Association reported.
