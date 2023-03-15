UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs.900 To Rs.202,400 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.900 to Rs.202,400 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.900 and was sold at Rs.202,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.201,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.900 and was sold at Rs.202,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.201,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.771 to Rs.173,525 from Rs.

172,754, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.159.065 from Rs.158,358.

The price of per tola increased by Rs.30 to Rs.2,150 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.25.72 to Rs.1,843.27.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$20 to $1924 against its sale at $1904, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Shell Pakistan announces financial results for 202 ..

Shell Pakistan announces financial results for 2022

2 seconds ago
 SCCI, CECOS ink MoU to promote industries-academia ..

SCCI, CECOS ink MoU to promote industries-academia linkages

3 seconds ago
 HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

1 hour ago
 Chinese Embassy hands over 250 bullet-proof jacket ..

Chinese Embassy hands over 250 bullet-proof jackets to ICT, Punjab, KP police

15 minutes ago
 Flash floods kill at least 10 in Turkish quake zon ..

Flash floods kill at least 10 in Turkish quake zone: media

15 minutes ago
 TCL Global Education Expo opens up world of opport ..

TCL Global Education Expo opens up world of opportunities for students

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.