Gold prices up by Rs.9,400 to Rs.206,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.9,400 and was sold at Rs.206,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.197,100 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.8,058 to Rs.177,040 from Rs.

168,981 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.162,287 from Rs.154,900 respectively.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.120 to Rs.2,200 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.102.88 to Rs.1,886.14.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$1 to $1,836 from US$1,837, the association reported