Gold Prices Up Further By Rs 2,700 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,700 and was sold at Rs 273,900 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 271,200 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,315 to Rs 234,825 from Rs 232,510 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 215,256 from Rs 213, 134, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 3,050 and Rs 2,614.88, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $27 to $2,640 from $2,613, the Association reported.

