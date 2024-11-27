Gold prices up Rs.1,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,600 and was sold at Rs.275,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.274,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,372 to Rs.

236,540 from Rs. 235,168 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.216,828 from Rs. 215,571.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,400 and Rs.2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $2,647 from $2,631, the Association reported.