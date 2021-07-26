UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Went Down By Rs 650 To Rs109,850 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 650 and was sold at Rs 109,850 on Monday against its sale at Rs110,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 536 and was sold at Rs 94,200 against its sale at Rs 94,736 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 86,330 from Rs86,841.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market went up by $6 and was traded at $1808 against its sale at $1802, it reported.

