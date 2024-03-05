Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets

(@Abdulla99267510)

The price of gold per tola settles at Rs223,900 per tola after the latest increase.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) The Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed surge on the fifth consecutive day, the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association confirmed on Tuesday.

The price of gold per tola observed a significant increase of Rs2700 and settled at Rs223,900 per tola.

In the local markets, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs2315 and settled atRs191,958 with the recent uptick.

Meanwhile, in the global bullion market, the price of gold has climbed by $29 per ounce, now standing at $2115, reflecting a broader trend of increased gold values worldwide.

The consistent rise in gold prices both locally and globally underscores the continued demand and investment interest in the precious metal amid economic uncertainties and market fluctuations.