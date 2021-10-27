Gold prices witness sharp decline of Rs7,800 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed sharp decline of Rs 7,800 and was sold at Rs124,000 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at 132,000 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed sharp decline of Rs 7,800 and was sold at Rs124,000 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at 132,000 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs6687 to Rs106,481 against its sale at 113,168 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs97,608 from Rs103,728.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs40 to Rs1480 from Rs1520 whereas the price of ten gram silver declined by Rs34.29 to Rs1268.86 from Rs1303.15The price of gold in international market decreased by $15 to $1789 from its sale at $1804, the Jewellers Group reported.