Gold Prices Witness Significant Increase In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Gold prices witness significant increase in Pakistan

All Pakistan James and Jewelers Association says the price of gold per tola has surged by Rs. 1,100, taking the current rate to Rs. 217,100.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2023) In a major development, the price of gold per tola in the country witnessed a significant increase on Monday.

According to the All Pakistan James and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has surged by Rs. 1,100, taking the current rate to Rs. 217,100.

This increase comes after a dip in the price of gold per tola by Rs. 2,600 at the end of the last business week. However, the price quickly rebounded and climbed up to Rs. 216,000.

The price of gold is closely watched by investors and consumers alike, and this latest surge may impact the market and consumer behavior. The reasons behind this sudden increase in gold prices remain unclear, but it is expected to have an impact on the overall economy.

