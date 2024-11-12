Gold Prices Witness Sudden Decline In Both Int’l, Local Markets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:38 PM
Price of gold per ounce dropped by $77, bringing new global rate to $2,593 in international bullion market
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2024) Gold prices on Tuesday witnessed a sudden significant decline in both international and local markets.
In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by $77, bringing the new global rate to $2,593.
Similarly, in local jewelry markets on Tuesday, the price of 24-carat gold per tolafell by Rs. 7,000, reaching Rs. 270,500, while the price per 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs. 6,000, settling at Rs. 231,911.
Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola in the country dropped by Rs. 50, reaching Rs. 3,250, and the price per 10 grams of silver declined by Rs. 42.86, settling at Rs. 2,786.
