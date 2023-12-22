Open Menu

Gold Prices Witness Surge In Local Market

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 22, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Gold prices witness surge in local market

The international market sees a 0.15 percent increase in the price of 24-karat gold, leading to a global market price of $2055.65 per ounce.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) After a marginal decrease of Rs 500 per tola, the price of gold experienced a notable increase of Rs 1800 per tola for 24-karat gold, reaching Rs 219,800 in the local market.

The international market witnessed a 0.15 percent increase in the price of 24-karat gold, leading to a global market price of $2055.65 per ounce.

Simultaneously, the cost of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also rose by Rs.1543, reaching Rs 188,443 from its previous value of Rs 186,900.

