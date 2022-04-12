UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Witnessed Further Decline Of Rs1400 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices witnessed further decline of Rs1400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased further by Rs1400 and was sold at Rs130,000 on Tuesday against its sale at 131,400 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1200 to Rs111,453 from Rs112,654 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also declined to Rs102,166 from Rs103,266, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was traded atUS$19455 against its sale at US$1953, the association reported.

