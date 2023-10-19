Gold prices witnesses a notable decline

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a notable decline on Thursday, reflecting recent market trends, All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association sources told APP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a notable decline on Thursday, reflecting recent market trends, All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association sources told APP.

The price of gold per tola experienced a reduction of Rs200 on October 19.

Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold registered a decrease of Rs171. Currently, the rate for 10 grams of gold in the country's gold markets stands at Rs176,869, they said.

Meanwhile, in contrast, the international gold market reported an increase in gold prices, rising by $13 to reach $1,972 per ounce.