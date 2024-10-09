Open Menu

Gold Prices Witnesses Further Decrease Of Rs.3,000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3, 000 and was sold at Rs.271,700 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 274,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 2,572 to Rs. 232,939 from Rs.

235, 511 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs. 213, 527 from Rs. 215, 885, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $30 to $2,617 from $2,647, the Association reported.

