Gold Rally Sign Of Global Economic Turmoil: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:22 PM

Gold rally sign of global economic turmoil: Mian Zahid Hussain

Interest rate reduction pushed up the yellow metal, Investors losing confidence in the dollar, other currencies

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel Sr. Vice Chairman, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said unprecedented and continued hike in the price of gold in the international market is a sign of global economic crisis.


Interest rate reduction by central banks to cope with the pandemic helped yellow metal regain lost ground and the bad news about economic recovery has prompted investors and masses to buy gold, he said.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that actions like an interest rate cut, rescheduling or waiving off loans, stimulus packages and cash support to masses was not enough to deal with the virus which has prompted a global buying spree.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said the gold price has jumped by thirty percent since pandemic which indicates that businessmen are less interested in investment and more interested in saving their assets.


The former minister noted that the confidence in the dollar and other international currencies is at the lowest ebb however, Euro and Yen are still performing better than USD.
He said that different governments are investing heavy amount for economic recovery which is impossible without printing money while the tensions between US and China is also resulting in panic which may or may not settle after US elections.


If central banks of developed nations further cut interest rate to tackle looming stagflation it will give a further boost to gold, he said.

