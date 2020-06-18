UrduPoint.com
Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price On 18 June 2020

Arslan Farid 50 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:15 AM

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 June 2020

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan, 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 18 June 2020 is Rs 91,900 per 10 grams, and gold price is Rs 107,200 per tola. The gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan. You can check the rates according to every city of Pakistan below. UrduPoint brings you the daily Pakistan gold rate (24 karat, 22 karat, 21 karat and 18 karat), as well as currency exchange rates, including the Pakistani rupee, USD, sterling pound, euro and may more against the PKR. The rates for 24 carat, 22 carat, 21 carat, 18 carat and Ten Tola (TT) Bar (11.6638038 gram) will be updated four times a day to keep them fresh and relevant for buyers of gold bars and gold jewellery in Pakistan. Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18th June 2020

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 91,900 Rs 107,200 Rs 84,241
Karachi Rs 91,900 Rs 107,200 Rs 84,241
Lahore Rs 91,900 Rs 107,200 Rs 84,241
Islamabad Rs 91,900 Rs 107,200 Rs 84,241
Rawalpindi Rs 91,900 Rs 107,200 Rs 84,241
Peshawar Rs 91,900 Rs 107,200 Rs 84,241
Quetta Rs 91,900 Rs 107,200 Rs 84,241
Sialkot Rs 91,900 Rs 107,200 Rs 84,241

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Gold rates are updated on this page twice a day, if you need more updated Gold rates in Pakistan than visit the Gold Rate area in our business section.

Please note that the retailers add making charges separately to the quoted rate of gold.

The Retail Gold Rate in Pakistan is being supplied by the Karachi Gold and Jewellery Market, Karachi Sarafa Market.

You can also check the current Silver Rate in Pakistan, and Currency rates in Pakistan. Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange (Forex) Rates

