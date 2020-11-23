Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 November 2020

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 23 November 2020 is Rs 96,700 per 10 grams, and gold price is Rs 112,800 per tola. The gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan. You can check the rates according to every city of Pakistan below. UrduPoint brings you the daily Pakistan gold rate (24 karat, 22 karat, 21 karat and 18 karat), as well as currency exchange rates, including the Pakistani rupee, USD, sterling pound, euro and may more against the PKR. The rates for 24 carat, 22 carat, 21 carat, 18 carat and Ten Tola (TT) Bar (11.6638038 gram) will be updated four times a day to keep them fresh and relevant for buyers of gold bars and gold jewellery in Pakistan. Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23rd November 2020

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Gold rates are updated on this page twice a day, if you need more updated Gold rates in Pakistan than visit the Gold Rate area in our business section.

Please note that the retailers add making charges separately to the quoted rate of gold.

The Retail Gold Rate in Pakistan is being supplied by the Karachi Gold and Jewellery Market, Karachi Sarafa Market.

