Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 01 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price In Pakistan

Arslan Farid Published June 01, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 June 2023 is 230,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 197,620. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 June 2023 is 230,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 197,620.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 211,275 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 181,150.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 230,500 Rs 211,275
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 197,620 Rs 181,150
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,762 Rs 18,115

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

