Arslan Farid Published July 06, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 06 July 2023 is 205,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 176,530. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 06 July 2023 is 205,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 176,530.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 188,728 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 161,818.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 205,900 Rs 188,728
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 176,530 Rs 161,818
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,653 Rs 16,182

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

