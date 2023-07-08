Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published July 08, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 08 July 2023 is 207,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 178,070. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 08 July 2023 is 207,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 178,070.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 190,375 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 163,230.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 207,700 Rs 190,375
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 178,070 Rs 163,230
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,807 Rs 16,323

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

