Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Arslan Farid Published April 10, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th April 2022 per tola for 24k is 136,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 117,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 136,900. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 134,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 117,300. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 115,100.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 10th April 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 136,900 Rs 125,405
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 117,300 Rs 107,524
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,730 Rs 10,752

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 125,405. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 123,054. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 107,524. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 105,508.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 10th April 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 10th April 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 136,900 Rs 117,300 Rs 125,405 Rs 107,524
Karachi Rs 136,900 Rs 117,300 Rs 125,405 Rs 107,524
Lahore Rs 136,900 Rs 117,300 Rs 125,405 Rs 107,524
Islamabad Rs 136,900 Rs 117,300 Rs 125,405 Rs 107,524
Rawalpindi Rs 136,900 Rs 117,300 Rs 125,405 Rs 107,524
Peshawar Rs 136,900 Rs 117,300 Rs 125,405 Rs 107,524
Quetta Rs 136,900 Rs 117,300 Rs 125,405 Rs 107,524
Sialkot Rs 136,900 Rs 117,300 Rs 125,405 Rs 107,524
