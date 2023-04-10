Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 10th April 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 214,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 196,885 on 10th April 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 214,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 184,160. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 214,800 Rs 196,885 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 184,160 Rs 168,812 Per Gram Gold Rs 18,416 Rs 16,881 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 9th April 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 214,800. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 184,160.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 196,885. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 168,812. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 196,885. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 168,812.