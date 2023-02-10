UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th February 2023 per tola for 24k is 193,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 166,070.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 193,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 199,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 166,070. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 171,040.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 10th February 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 193,700 Rs 177,546
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 166,070 Rs 152,230
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,607 Rs 15,223

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 177,546. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 182,860. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 152,230. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 156,786.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 10th February 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 10th February 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 193,700 Rs 166,070 Rs 177,546 Rs 152,230
Karachi Rs 193,700 Rs 166,070 Rs 177,546 Rs 152,230
Lahore Rs 193,700 Rs 166,070 Rs 177,546 Rs 152,230
Islamabad Rs 193,700 Rs 166,070 Rs 177,546 Rs 152,230
Rawalpindi Rs 193,700 Rs 166,070 Rs 177,546 Rs 152,230
Peshawar Rs 193,700 Rs 166,070 Rs 177,546 Rs 152,230
Quetta Rs 193,700 Rs 166,070 Rs 177,546 Rs 152,230
Sialkot Rs 193,700 Rs 166,070 Rs 177,546 Rs 152,230
