Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 10th February 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 120,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 110,010 on 10th February 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 120,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 102,900. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 120,000 Rs 110,010 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 102,900 Rs 94,324 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,290 Rs 9,432

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 9th February 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 119,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 102,200.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 110,010. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 94,324. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 109,262. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 93,683.