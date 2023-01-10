UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 10, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 182,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 156,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 182,300. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 0. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 156,300. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 0.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 10th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 182,300 Rs 167,100
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 156,300 Rs 143,274
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,630 Rs 14,327

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 167,100. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 0. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 143,274. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 0.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 10th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 10th January 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 182,300 Rs 156,300 Rs 167,100 Rs 143,274
Karachi Rs 182,300 Rs 156,300 Rs 167,100 Rs 143,274
Lahore Rs 182,300 Rs 156,300 Rs 167,100 Rs 143,274
Islamabad Rs 182,300 Rs 156,300 Rs 167,100 Rs 143,274
Rawalpindi Rs 182,300 Rs 156,300 Rs 167,100 Rs 143,274
Peshawar Rs 182,300 Rs 156,300 Rs 167,100 Rs 143,274
Quetta Rs 182,300 Rs 156,300 Rs 167,100 Rs 143,274
Sialkot Rs 182,300 Rs 156,300 Rs 167,100 Rs 143,274
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

8 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

8 hours ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

9 hours ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

9 hours ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.