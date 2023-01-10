Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2023 per tola for 24k is 182,300 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 156,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 182,300. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 0. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 156,300. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 0.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 10th January 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 182,300 Rs 167,100 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 156,300 Rs 143,274 Per Gram Gold Rs 15,630 Rs 14,327

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 167,100. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 0. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 143,274. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 0.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 10th January 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 10th January 2023 in different cities.