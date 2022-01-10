Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 10th January 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 119,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 109,155 on 10th January 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 119,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 102,100. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 119,000 Rs 109,155 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 102,100 Rs 93,591 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,210 Rs 9,359 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 9th January 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 119,000. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 102,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 109,155. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 93,591. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 109,155. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 93,591.