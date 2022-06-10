Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th June 2022 per tola for 24k is 138,600 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 118,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 138,600. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 139,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 118,800. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 119,700.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 10th June 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 138,600 Rs 127,009 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 118,800 Rs 108,899 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,880 Rs 10,890

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 127,009. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 127,971. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 108,899. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 109,724.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 10th June 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 10th June 2022 in different cities.