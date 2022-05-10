Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th May 2022 per tola for 24k is 131,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 112,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 131,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 131,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 112,400. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 112,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 10th May 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 131,100 Rs 120,167 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,400 Rs 103,033 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,240 Rs 10,303

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 120,167. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 120,060. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 103,033. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 102,941.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 10th May 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 10th May 2022 in different cities.