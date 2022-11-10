UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

Arslan Farid Published November 10, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 142,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 130,324 on 10th November 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 142,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,900.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 142,200 Rs 130,324
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,900 Rs 111,741
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,190 Rs 11,174

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 9th November 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 142,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 122,000.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 130,324. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 111,741. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 130,431. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 111,833.

