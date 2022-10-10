Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 10th October 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 139,500 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 127,865 on 10th October 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 139,500. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 119,600. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 139,500 Rs 127,865 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 119,600 Rs 109,633 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,960 Rs 10,963 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 9th October 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 139,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 119,600.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 127,865. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 109,633. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 127,865. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 109,633.