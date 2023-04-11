Close
Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Arslan Farid Published April 11, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2023 per tola for 24k is 216,800 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 185,870.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 216,800. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 214,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 185,870. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 184,160.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 11th April 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 216,800 Rs 198,714
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 185,870 Rs 170,380
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,587 Rs 17,038

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 198,714. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 196,885. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 170,380. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 168,812.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 11th April 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 11th April 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 216,800 Rs 185,870 Rs 198,714 Rs 170,380
Karachi Rs 216,800 Rs 185,870 Rs 198,714 Rs 170,380
Lahore Rs 216,800 Rs 185,870 Rs 198,714 Rs 170,380
Islamabad Rs 216,800 Rs 185,870 Rs 198,714 Rs 170,380
Rawalpindi Rs 216,800 Rs 185,870 Rs 198,714 Rs 170,380
Peshawar Rs 216,800 Rs 185,870 Rs 198,714 Rs 170,380
Quetta Rs 216,800 Rs 185,870 Rs 198,714 Rs 170,380
Sialkot Rs 216,800 Rs 185,870 Rs 198,714 Rs 170,380
