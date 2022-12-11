UrduPoint.com

Arslan Farid Published December 11, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th December 2022 per tola for 24k is 151,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 129,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 151,000. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 151,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 129,500. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 130,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 11th December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 151,000 Rs 138,448
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 129,500 Rs 118,707
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,950 Rs 11,871

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 138,448. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 139,197. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 118,707. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 119,349.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 11th December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 11th December 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 151,000 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Karachi Rs 151,000 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Lahore Rs 151,000 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Islamabad Rs 151,000 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Rawalpindi Rs 151,000 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Peshawar Rs 151,000 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Quetta Rs 151,000 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Sialkot Rs 151,000 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
