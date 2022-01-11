Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th January 2022 per tola for 24k is 119,000 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 102,100.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 119,000. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 119,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 102,100. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 102,100.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 11th January 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 119,000 Rs 109,155 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 102,100 Rs 93,591 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,210 Rs 9,359

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 109,155. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 109,155. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 93,591. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 93,591.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 11th January 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 11th January 2022 in different cities.