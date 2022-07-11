Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 11th July 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 135,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 123,909 on 11th July 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 135,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 115,900. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 135,200 Rs 123,909 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,900 Rs 106,241 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,590 Rs 10,624 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 10th July 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 135,600. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 116,200.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 123,909. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 106,241. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 124,230. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 106,516.