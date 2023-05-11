UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

Arslan Farid Published May 11, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 238,000 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 218,149 on 11th May 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 238,000. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 204,050.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 238,000 Rs 218,149
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 204,050 Rs 187,044
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,405 Rs 18,704

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 10th May 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 232,800. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 199,590.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 218,149. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 187,044. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 213,382. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 182,956.

