UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Arslan Farid Published November 11, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th November 2022 per tola for 24k is 142,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 121,900.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 142,200. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 142,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 121,900. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 121,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 11th November 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 142,200 Rs 130,324
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,900 Rs 111,741
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,190 Rs 11,174

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 130,324. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 130,324. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 111,741. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 111,741.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 11th November 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 11th November 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Karachi Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Lahore Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Islamabad Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Rawalpindi Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Peshawar Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Quetta Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Sialkot Rs 142,200 Rs 121,900 Rs 130,324 Rs 111,741
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

9 hours ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

9 hours ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

9 hours ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

9 hours ago
 Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

9 hours ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.