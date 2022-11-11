Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th November 2022 per tola for 24k is 142,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 121,900.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 142,200. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 142,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 121,900. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 121,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 11th November 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 142,200 Rs 130,324 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,900 Rs 111,741 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,190 Rs 11,174

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 130,324. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 130,324. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 111,741. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 111,741.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 11th November 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 11th November 2022 in different cities.