Open Menu

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price In Pakistan

Arslan Farid Published July 12, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 July 2023 is 204,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 174,900. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 July 2023 is 204,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 174,900.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 186,986 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 160,324.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 204,000 Rs 186,986
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 174,900 Rs 160,324
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,490 Rs 16,032

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

9 hours ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

9 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

9 hours ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

9 hours ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

9 hours ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

9 hours ago
Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

9 hours ago
 UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights ..

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights Council debates Quran burnings ..

10 hours ago
 Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrain ..

Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Mini ..

10 hours ago
 Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With ..

Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With Russia - State Dept.

9 hours ago
 Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, ..

Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, India Demand - US Energy Agen ..

9 hours ago
 White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fenta ..

White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fentanyl/Xylazine Deaths

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business