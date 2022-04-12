UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

Arslan Farid Published April 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th April 2022 per tola for 24k is 133,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 114,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 133,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 137,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 114,600. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 117,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 12th April 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 133,700 Rs 122,519
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 114,600 Rs 105,049
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,460 Rs 10,505

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 122,519. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 125,620. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 105,049. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 107,708.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 12th April 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 12th April 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 133,700 Rs 114,600 Rs 122,519 Rs 105,049
Karachi Rs 133,700 Rs 114,600 Rs 122,519 Rs 105,049
Lahore Rs 133,700 Rs 114,600 Rs 122,519 Rs 105,049
Islamabad Rs 133,700 Rs 114,600 Rs 122,519 Rs 105,049
Rawalpindi Rs 133,700 Rs 114,600 Rs 122,519 Rs 105,049
Peshawar Rs 133,700 Rs 114,600 Rs 122,519 Rs 105,049
Quetta Rs 133,700 Rs 114,600 Rs 122,519 Rs 105,049
Sialkot Rs 133,700 Rs 114,600 Rs 122,519 Rs 105,049
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful tr ..

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

8 hours ago
 Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief ..

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democrati ..

8 hours ago
 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devasta ..

'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

8 hours ago
 France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non ..

France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

8 hours ago
 Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-S ..

Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-Semitism in US - Ambassador

9 hours ago
 Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine Wit ..

Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine With Focus on Global Food Supply

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.