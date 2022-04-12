Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th April 2022 per tola for 24k is 133,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 114,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 133,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 137,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 114,600. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 117,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 12th April 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 133,700 Rs 122,519 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 114,600 Rs 105,049 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,460 Rs 10,505

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 122,519. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 125,620. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 105,049. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 107,708.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 12th April 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 12th April 2022 in different cities.