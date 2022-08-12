UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 12th August 2022

Arslan Farid Published August 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th August 2022 per tola for 24k is 151,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 129,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 151,200. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 151,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 129,600. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 129,600.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 12th August 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 151,200 Rs 138,555
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 129,600 Rs 118,799
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,960 Rs 11,880

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 138,555. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 138,555. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 118,799. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 118,799.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 12th August 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 12th August 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 151,200 Rs 129,600 Rs 138,555 Rs 118,799
Karachi Rs 151,200 Rs 129,600 Rs 138,555 Rs 118,799
Lahore Rs 151,200 Rs 129,600 Rs 138,555 Rs 118,799
Islamabad Rs 151,200 Rs 129,600 Rs 138,555 Rs 118,799
Rawalpindi Rs 151,200 Rs 129,600 Rs 138,555 Rs 118,799
Peshawar Rs 151,200 Rs 129,600 Rs 138,555 Rs 118,799
Quetta Rs 151,200 Rs 129,600 Rs 138,555 Rs 118,799
Sialkot Rs 151,200 Rs 129,600 Rs 138,555 Rs 118,799
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

IGP takes notice of killing of three people

IGP takes notice of killing of three people

9 hours ago
 Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in India ODI series

Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in India ODI series

9 hours ago
 WTA Toronto results

WTA Toronto results

9 hours ago
 Ireland v Afghanistan 2nd T20 scores

Ireland v Afghanistan 2nd T20 scores

9 hours ago
 Pak-Turkiye to sign Preferential Trade Agreement

Pak-Turkiye to sign Preferential Trade Agreement

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemns killing of po ..

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemns killing of policeman in Regi Model Town

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.