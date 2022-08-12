Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th August 2022 per tola for 24k is 151,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 129,600.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 12th August 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 151,200 Rs 138,555 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 129,600 Rs 118,799 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,960 Rs 11,880

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 138,555. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 138,555. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 118,799. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 118,799.

