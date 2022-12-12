UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 151,100 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 138,448 on 12th December 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 151,100. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 129,500.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 151,100 Rs 138,448
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 129,500 Rs 118,707
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,950 Rs 11,871

cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 11th December 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 151,000. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 129,500.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 138,448. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 118,707. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 138,448. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 118,707.

