Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Arslan Farid Published February 12, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th February 2023 per tola for 24k is 197,400 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 169,240.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 197,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 193,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 169,240. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 166,070.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 12th February 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 197,400 Rs 180,935
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 169,240 Rs 155,136
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,924 Rs 15,514

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 180,935. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 177,546. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 155,136. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 152,230.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 12th February 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 12th February 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 197,400 Rs 169,240 Rs 180,935 Rs 155,136
Karachi Rs 197,400 Rs 169,240 Rs 180,935 Rs 155,136
Lahore Rs 197,400 Rs 169,240 Rs 180,935 Rs 155,136
Islamabad Rs 197,400 Rs 169,240 Rs 180,935 Rs 155,136
Rawalpindi Rs 197,400 Rs 169,240 Rs 180,935 Rs 155,136
Peshawar Rs 197,400 Rs 169,240 Rs 180,935 Rs 155,136
Quetta Rs 197,400 Rs 169,240 Rs 180,935 Rs 155,136
Sialkot Rs 197,400 Rs 169,240 Rs 180,935 Rs 155,136
