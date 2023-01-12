Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 12th January 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 179,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 164,620 on 12th January 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 179,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 153,980. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 179,600 Rs 164,620 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 153,980 Rs 141,147 Per Gram Gold Rs 15,398 Rs 14,115 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today dropped from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 11th January 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 181,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 155,350.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 164,620. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 141,147. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 166,085. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 142,403.