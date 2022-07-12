UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Arslan Farid Published July 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th July 2022 per tola for 24k is 135,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 115,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 135,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 135,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 115,800. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 115,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 12th July 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 135,100 Rs 123,802
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,800 Rs 106,149
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,580 Rs 10,615

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 123,802. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 123,909. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 106,149. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 106,241.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 12th July 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 12th July 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 135,100 Rs 115,800 Rs 123,802 Rs 106,149
Karachi Rs 135,100 Rs 115,800 Rs 123,802 Rs 106,149
Lahore Rs 135,100 Rs 115,800 Rs 123,802 Rs 106,149
Islamabad Rs 135,100 Rs 115,800 Rs 123,802 Rs 106,149
Rawalpindi Rs 135,100 Rs 115,800 Rs 123,802 Rs 106,149
Peshawar Rs 135,100 Rs 115,800 Rs 123,802 Rs 106,149
Quetta Rs 135,100 Rs 115,800 Rs 123,802 Rs 106,149
Sialkot Rs 135,100 Rs 115,800 Rs 123,802 Rs 106,149
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.