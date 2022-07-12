Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th July 2022 per tola for 24k is 135,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 115,800.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 135,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 135,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 115,800. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 115,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 12th July 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 135,100 Rs 123,802 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,800 Rs 106,149 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,580 Rs 10,615

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 123,802. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 123,909. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 106,149. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 106,241.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 12th July 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 12th July 2022 in different cities.