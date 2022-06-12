Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th June 2022 per tola for 24k is 141,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 121,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 141,500. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 141,400. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 121,400. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 121,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 12th June 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 141,500 Rs 129,789 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,400 Rs 111,283 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,140 Rs 11,128

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 129,789. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 129,575. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 111,283. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 111,099.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 12th June 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 12th June 2022 in different cities.