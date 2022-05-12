UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 12th May 2022

Arslan Farid Published May 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th May 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 130,800 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 119,847 on 12th May 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 130,800. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 112,100.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 130,800 Rs 119,847
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,100 Rs 102,758
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,210 Rs 10,276

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 11th May 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 130,800. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 112,100.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 119,847. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 102,758. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 119,847. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 102,758.

