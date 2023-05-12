UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

Published May 12, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th May 2023 per tola for 24k is 235,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 201,560.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 235,100. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 238,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 201,560. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 204,050.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 12th May 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 235,100 Rs 215,488
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 201,560 Rs 184,762
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,156 Rs 18,476

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 215,488. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 218,149. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 184,762. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 187,044.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 12th May 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 12th May 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 235,100 Rs 201,560 Rs 215,488 Rs 184,762
Karachi Rs 235,100 Rs 201,560 Rs 215,488 Rs 184,762
Lahore Rs 235,100 Rs 201,560 Rs 215,488 Rs 184,762
Islamabad Rs 235,100 Rs 201,560 Rs 215,488 Rs 184,762
Rawalpindi Rs 235,100 Rs 201,560 Rs 215,488 Rs 184,762
Peshawar Rs 235,100 Rs 201,560 Rs 215,488 Rs 184,762
Quetta Rs 235,100 Rs 201,560 Rs 215,488 Rs 184,762
Sialkot Rs 235,100 Rs 201,560 Rs 215,488 Rs 184,762
