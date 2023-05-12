Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th May 2023 per tola for 24k is 235,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 201,560.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 235,100. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 238,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 201,560. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 204,050.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 12th May 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 235,100 Rs 215,488 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 201,560 Rs 184,762 Per Gram Gold Rs 20,156 Rs 18,476

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 215,488. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 218,149. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 184,762. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 187,044.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 12th May 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 12th May 2023 in different cities.