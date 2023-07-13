Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published July 13, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 13 July 2023 is 203,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 174,810. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 13 July 2023 is 203,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 174,810.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 186,889 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 160,241.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 203,900 Rs 186,889
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 174,810 Rs 160,241
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,481 Rs 16,024

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business