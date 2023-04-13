Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 13th April 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 218,300 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 200,093 on 13th April 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 218,300. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 187,160. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 218,300 Rs 200,093 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 187,160 Rs 171,562 Per Gram Gold Rs 18,716 Rs 17,156 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 12th April 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 218,800. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 187,590.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 200,093. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 171,562. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 200,552. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 171,956.