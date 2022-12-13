UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 13th December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 13, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th December 2022 per tola for 24k is 151,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 129,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 151,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 151,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 129,500. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 129,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 13th December 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 151,100 Rs 138,448
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 129,500 Rs 118,707
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,950 Rs 11,871

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 138,448. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 138,448. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 118,707. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 118,707.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 13th December 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 13th December 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 151,100 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Karachi Rs 151,100 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Lahore Rs 151,100 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Islamabad Rs 151,100 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Rawalpindi Rs 151,100 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Peshawar Rs 151,100 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Quetta Rs 151,100 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Sialkot Rs 151,100 Rs 129,500 Rs 138,448 Rs 118,707
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

10 hours ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

10 hours ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

10 hours ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

10 hours ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

10 hours ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.